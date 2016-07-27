Investigators confirm death of woman in Martin, TN fire was accidental

Police in Martin, Tennessee released a statement Friday saying that the death of a woman after a fire in July 2016 has been ruled accidental.

Officials say the body of Ruby R. Tackett, 59 of Martin, was found after a fire at the Dollar General Store located at 112 Regina St. in Martin.

The Martin Police Department, the Tennessee Fire Investigative Services, the ATF, the TBI and the West Tennessee Regional Forensic Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an extensive and thorough investigation in to this matter, and determined that the death of Ms. Tackett was accidental and caused by “thermal burns and smoke inhalation” from the fire in the building.

No wounds or injuries, other than those naturally caused by the fire, were found and there is no evidence to indicate the involvement of anyone else in her death.

All of the investigation details have been discussed with Tackett’s family.

Officials were originally investigating the case as a homicide and arson.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.