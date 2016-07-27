VOTER GUIDE: MO primary election

The date to register for the primary election on August 2 has passed, but the deadline for the general elections is still open.

The Republican primary election for Ripley County Western Associate Commissioner is, as of Wednesday Aug. 3, completely tied.

Ripley Co., MO officials to decide next step after primary election race ends in tie

There were a number of blowout races all across Missouri on Tuesday, with some election candidates taking as much as 70% of the vote - but some were a little closer.

Polls opened at 6 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m. for the 2016 Missouri primary on Tuesday, August 2.

You can click here for state and local race results.

Anyone voting in the primary election may select a party ballot of their choice.

Voters who do not wish to select a party ballot may request a ballot containing other issues if their jurisdiction’s ballot contains issues.

In the Heartland, there are 70 state and local races.

Hot Races:

Governor - 100 percent of precincts reporting

The four Republican governor candidates include:

John Brunner - 169,425

Past work: Served as an infantry officer in the United States Marine Corps before becoming a businessman and entrepreneur.

Education: Graduated with a B.S. in management from Harding University and completed his graduate education with an M.B.A. at Washington University in St. Louis.

Family: A Missouri native, he has been married to his wife, Jan, for 40 years. Together they have three children and 12 grandchildren.

Eric Greitens - 236,250

Past work: He was a Navy SEAL and served in the Afghanistan and Iraq wars. He is also the author of three books.

Education: He graduated from Duke University and became a Rhodes Scholar.

Family: He grew up in suburban St. Louis in St. Louis County. He and wife, Sheena, have two sons: Joshua and Jacob.

Catherine Hanaway - 136,350

Past work: Previously served as Missouri Speaker of the House of Representatives and U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri. She is currently a partner at the law firm Husch Blackwell, specializing in healthcare, technology and manufacturing industries.

Education: She has a B.A. from Creighton University and a J.D. from the Catholic University of America.

Family: She and husband, Chris, have two kids: Jack and Lucy.

Peter Kinder - 141,498

Past work: Is the current Lieutenant Governor of Missouri. He also serves as president of the Missouri State Senate after serving in the Senate for 12 years, representing the counties of Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Madison, Mississippi, Perry and Scott.

Education: He attended Southeast Missouri State University and the University of Missouri at Columbia. He graduated from St. Mary's University School of Law in San Antonio, Texas in 1979 and was admitted to the Missouri bar in 1980.

Family: Born and raised in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

The four Democrat governor candidates include:

Leonard Joseph Steinman II - 11,874

Past work: Steinman is a retired truck driver.

Education: This candidate graduated from Jefferson City High School and earned a degree in welding technologies from Columbia College.

Family: He has is married to Velma Steinman. She ran as a Democratic candidate for the U.S. House to represent the 3rd Congressional District of Missouri in 2014.

Chris Koster - 255,466

Past work: Koster is the current Attorney General. He's been elected to this position twice. Koster first took on the position in 2008 and won re-election in 2012. In the past, he also worked as a litigation lawyer for Blackwell Sanders, and served as the Crass County prosecuting attorney for 10 years.

Education: He got his bachelor's degree from the University of Missouri in 1987 and went on to graduate from the University of Missouri School of Law with his Juris Doctorate degree in 1991. From there, Koster got his Master's degree in business administration from Washington University in St. Louis.

Eric Morrison - 31,364

Past work: Morrison is a pastor and currently serves as the 3rd jurisdictional bishop in the New Vision World Wide Fellowship of Churches.

Education: He received an Associates and Bachelors degree in Christian Education and Pastoral Theology from Heart of America Theological Seminary. Morrison also earned an associates degree in biblical studies from Western Baptist Bible College.

Family: Morrison is a native of Kansas City, MO and one of six children. He has been married 28 years to his wife Regina. Together, they have three children and five grandchildren.

Charles B. Wheeler - 25,656

Past work: Wheeler served as Mayor of Kansas City from 1971 to 1979. In 2003, Wheeler was elected to the state Senate, where he served until 2007.

Education: He did his undergraduate studies at the University of Louisville, where he graduated with his Bachelor's Degree in 1946. Wheeler earned his Juris Doctorate from the University of Kansas in 1950 and his masters degree from the University of Missouri at Kansas City in 1959.

Lieutenant Governor - 100 percent of precincts reporting

Winston Apple (D) 38,280

Past work: Apple has authored and published numerous political essays. Apple also founded the nonpartisan political action committee Populists in Action and the nonprofit Workfare Incorporated. After retiring, Apple began working as a singer/songwriter. As of June 2016, had released 15 albums, including a single that spent nine weeks on Record World's singles chart.

Education: Apple has a master's degree in curriculum and instruction.

John Russell "Russ" Carnahan (D) 242,389

Past work: Carnahan was a Democratic member of the United States House of Representatives from Missouri. He represented Missouri's 3rd Congressional District from 2005 to 2013. He ran for re-election in 2012 for the 1st Congressional District seat, due to redistricting, and was unsuccessful. Carnahan is the son of former U.S. Senator Jean Carnahan and former Governor and U.S. Senator Mel Carnahan (D), as well as the brother of former Missouri Secretary of State Robin Carnahan (D).[2]

Education: Carnahan earned his bachelor of science in public administration and a juris doctor from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Law in 1983.

Tommie Pierson (D) 38,529

Past work: Democratic member of the Missouri House of Representatives, representing District 66. He worked for 32 years on the assembly line at General Motors and served as a union representative. He founded Great St. Mark Family Church 1977 and is the senior pastor.

Mike Parson (R) 331,067

Past work: Parson is a Republican member of the Missouri State Senate, representing District 28. He served two tours in the Military Police for the U.S. Army. In 1983, he began working as a criminal investigator at the Polk County Sheriff's Office. He was elected sheriff of Polk County in 1992 and served until 2004 when he was elected to the Missouri House of Representatives. During his tenure as a state representative, he served as chairman of the House Rules Committee and Majority Whip.

Education: Parson graduated from Wheatland High School in 1973 and then served two tours in the Military Police for the U.S. Army.

Bev Randles (R) 281,777

Past work: Randles is a 2016 Republican candidate. She grew up on a farm in Sikeston, Missouri. From 2010 to 2015, Randles was a member of the board of the Missouri for Club Growth. She served as chairman from 2013 to 2015. She formerly served on the Missouri Advisory Council for the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights. She currently serves on her church's youth ministry staff.

Education: Randles graduated from Scott Country Central High School, and then earned her bachelor's degree from Murray State University. After finishing law school, Randles entered private practice in Kansas.

AC Dienoff (R) 29,838

Past work: In the past, Dienoff was a 2012 Republican candidate for District 107 of the Missouri House of Representatives. He was defeated, though, by Ron Hicks

Secretary of State- 100 percent of precincts reporting

MD Rabbi Alam (D) 20,742

Past work: Alam worked for three years as a high school math and science teacher in Bangladesh before moving to the United States and joining the U.S. Army in 2000. Alam served as a logistical operation and supply sergeant in the Iraq war and received an honorable discharge in 2005.

Education: Alam earned a degree in biology and political science from the country's National University in 1996. He attended law school for a year but did not complete a juris doctor.

Robin Smith (D) 240,762

Past work: Smith began working as a news anchor with KMOV-TV in 1978. She retired in 2015. She also hosted a number of special philanthropic telethons.

Education: B.A. in Communication Arts and Psychology, Lindenwood Colleges. EMIB (Executive Master's in Business), St. Louis University.

Will Kraus (R) 226,241

Past work: Kraus is a Republican member of the Missouri State Senate.

Education: Kraus earned a bachelor of science in business administration from Central Missouri State University after serving on active duty for the U.S. Army as a mechanized infantryman.

Jay Ashcroft (R) 400,906

Past work: Ashcroft began his career working at a defense contractor. He moved to St. Louis in 2000, enrolled in law school and became an engineering professor at St. Louis Community College. Ashcroft earned his juris doctor from St. Louis University Law School in 2008.

Education: Ashcroft earned a bachelors in science in engineering management from the University of Missouri at Rolla, as well as his masters degree. He also received his juris doctorate from St. Louis University School of Law.

Bill Clinton Young (D) 50,111

Past Work: Young ran as a 2012 Democratic candidate for District 27 of the Missouri House of Representatives. However, he was defeated by Bonnaye V. Mims.

Roi Chinn (R) 26,606

Past Work: Chinn ran as a Republican candidate for District 13 in the Michigan State Senate in 2010. He has also served as a public administrator for Detroit Opportunities.

Education: Chinn studied politics and economics at Rockhurst University in Kansas City, MO.

Attorney General - 100 percent of precincts reporting

Teresa Hensley (D) 167,003

Past work: Before becoming Cass County prosecutor, Hensley was a partner and practicing attorney for 14 years with the Hensley Law Firm in Raymore. She has also served as a Raymore Alderman. She was a member of the Hope Haven board, the Raymore Planning and Zoning board, and the Missouri Child Abuse and Neglect Review board.

Education: Hensley graduated from Raymond-Peculiar high school, and earned her undergraduate degree at William Jewell College and her J.D. from the University of Missouri in Kansas City.

Jake Zimmerman (D) 149,911

Past work: Zimmerman is St. Louis County Assessor and is also a Democrat candidate. He previously served as a Democratic member of the Missouri House of Representatives representing District 83 from 2007 until his resignation in April 2011

Education: Zimmerman graduated from Harvard Law School and Claremont McKenna College.

Josh Hawley (R) 415,300

Past work: Hawley has taught constitutional law at the University of Missouri law school and served as senior counsel to the Becket Fund for Religious Liberty. He also litigated and won two cases at the Supreme Court of the United States.

Education: Josh graduated with honors from Stanford University. He also studied at Yale University.

Family: Hawley is married and a father to two children. They live in central Missouri.

Kurt Schaefer (R) 231,444

Past work: Schaefer is a Republican member of the Missouri State Senate. His professional experience includes serving as Special Counsel to the Missouri Department of Agriculture and to the Governor.

Education: Schaefer earned his B.A. in Geography from the University of Missouri in 1990, and J.D./M.A. in Environmental Law from Vermont Law School in 1995.

United States Senate - 100 percent of precincts reporting

Republicans:

Roy Blunt - 480,878

Past Work: Blunt is currently seeking re-election. He currently serves as a republican member of the U.S. Senate. In the past, he was also elected as the Secretary of State in Missouri in 1984. From 1996 to 2008, he served in the United States House of Representatives.

Education: In 1970, Blunt earned a bachelor of arts degree in history from Southwest Baptist University. He also earned a masters degree from Missouri State University.

Family: The Senator is married to Abigail Blunt and has four children.

Kristi Nichols - 133,894

Past Work: Nichols has spent the last 26 years working in public service. She was also voted Mrs. Independence.

Bernie Mowinski - 18,801

Past Work: Mowinski ran for Missouri State Senate in 2014 but was defeated. He was also defeated in 2012 when he ran for the U.S. House to represent Missouri's 4th District. He is a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Ryan D Luethy - 29,269

Past Work: Luethy is a republican seeking election to the U.S. Senate from Missouri.

Democrats:

Chief Wana Dubie - 30,340

Past work: According to KTVI, Chief Wanna Dubie is a political activist looking to legalize marijuana. Dubie made a run for Missouri State Representative in 2006. He also spent five years in prison for growing marijuana and "declaring that he had seceded from the United States," according to KTVI.

Cori Bush - 42,255

Past Work: Bush is an ordained pastor, an activist & organizer for numerous organizations in St. Louis. Bush is also a registered nurse who supervises "nursing services for several mental health facilities in St. Louis city that serve the homeless, underserved, underinsured, and uninsured."

Family: She is the mother of two teenagers.

Jason Kander - 222,769

Past Work: Kander served as a military intelligence officer in Afghanistan where he investigated groups and individuals suspected of corruption, espionage, drug trafficking, and facilitating Al Qaeda and the Taliban. Kander served as a state legislator for Jackson County. Currently, he is the Missouri Secretary of State, a position he took on in 2013.

Education: Kander studied political science at American University. He received his juris doctorate at Georgetown Law School.

Family: Jason lives in Columbia with his wife and their 2-year-old son.

Robert Mack - 23,378

Past Work: Mack is running as a Democrat seeking election to the U.S. Senate.

Missouri U.S. Representative District 8 - 100 percent of precincts reporting

Republican Party:

Todd Mahn 11,561

Past Work: Mahn works as a funeral home owner and chairman of the State Board of Embalmers and Funeral Directors. In the past, he ran a campaign in 2012 for the U.S. House to represent the 8th Congressional District. He also ran against in 2013.

Phillip Smith 4,601

Past Work: Smith is running as a republican for election to the U.S. House to represent the 8th Congressional District of Missouri.

Jason Smith 65,441

Past Work: Smith is the current U.S. Representative for District 8. He took office in 2013 and is currently serving his second consecutive term. He won re-election in 2014. In the past, Smith served as the Representative for District 150 and District 120. He has also served as President Pro Tempore and as the Majority Whip.

Education: Smith eared degrees in Agricultural Economics and Business Administration from the University of Missouri. He later attended law school at Oklahoma City University.

Hal Brown 15,337

Past Work: Brown has practiced medicine in Cape Girardeau, MO for more 30 years. He started working as a dermatologist in 1986.

Education: Brown earned his Bachelor in Science from the University of Georgia. He later studied internal medicine and dermatology at the University of Missouri.

Family: Brown is the father of two children.

Democratic Party:

Dave Cowell 22,310

Past Work: Cowell describes himself as a homeowner, a loving husband, and a father. He is a member of the working class.

Sheriff races

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff - Final

Dave Diveley (Republican) - 4,551

John D. Jordan (Republican) - 7,901

Mississippi County Sheriff - Final

Brent Douglas (Democrat) - 647

Keith Moore (Democrat) - 781

Cory Hutcheson (Republican)

Madison County Sheriff - Final

Rick Pogue (Democrat) - 73

Katy McCutcheon (Democrat) - 618

Wendell Bellow (Democrat) - 53

Jason Fitzwater (Republican) - 1,153

Bobby Spain (Republican) - 664

Scott County Sheriff - Final

Rick Walter (Democrat) - 1,575

Ron Merideth (Democrat) - 904

Gregg Ourth (Republican) - 1,746

Wes Drury (Republican) - 2,750

Hot ballot issues:

Campbell Fire Department Proposition

Residents say "yes" to the proposed, quarter-cent sales tax. It will be for improvements to the existing Campbell Fire Station; plus, build a new fire station which will house Emergency Management Services. Final results were 224 "yes" and 70 "no."

"Should the City of Campbell impose a sales tax of one-fourth of one percent for the purpose of providing revenues for the operation of the City of Campbell Fire Department?"

Kelso Proposition Kids

Voters in Kelso, Missouri said "yes" to a ballot issue that would increase the property tax levy by 75 cents to pay for a new building. The final result was 716 "yes" and 225 "no."

"Shall the Board of Education of the Kelso C-7 School District of Scott County, Missouri, borrow money in the amount of $3,250,000 for the purpose of providing funds for the site development, construction, equipping and furnishing of an elementary school building; and issue bonds for the payment thereof resulting in an estimated increase to the debt service property tax levy of $0.75 per one hundred dollars of assessed valuation? If this proposition is approved, the adjusted debt service levy of the School District is estimated to increase from $0.00 to $0.75 per one hundred dollars of assessed valuation of real and personal property."

