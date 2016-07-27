SIU chancellor signs 'Saluki Spirit Fridays' proclamation

Fridays will be even more spirit-filled than usual beginning this fall at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Illinois.

SIU Interim Chancellor Brad Colwell signed a proclamation designating the last day of each work week as "Saluki Spirit Fridays". The proclamation encourages faculty, staff, students, alumni and supporters to wear clothes that bear the colors and logos of SIU.

Colwell was joined by Director of Athletics Tommy Bell as well as Interim Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Lori Stettler. Representatives from SIU's student government, student programming and the athletic department were also on hand.

SIU begins the 2016 fall semester on Monday, August 22.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.pa