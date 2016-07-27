3 facing drug charges in Graves Co.

Three Graves County, Kentucky residents are facing drug charges.

Amber Sullivan, 21, Brandi Conklin, 18, and Michael T. Phillips, 23, were arrested on possession of meth charges. They were taken to the Graves County Jail.

According to Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon, officers responded to a home in the 400 block of Chris Drive after a concerned citizen informed them of what they believed was illegal drug activity taking place at the home.

When officers arrived, Sheriff Redmon said they were met by Amber Sullivan and her two infant children.

Officers went inside the home and talked to Sullivan and her friend, Brandi Conklin, who also had her baby in the apartment.

Sheriff Redmon said officers found Michael Phillips hiding in the bedroom.

During a search of the home, officers found meth and drug paraphernalia.

All three adults were arrested and the children were released to family members.

