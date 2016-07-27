2 arrested in connection to arson in Dyersburg, TN

Two people are behind bars after being arrested for a suspected arson in Dyersberg, Tenn.

On July 14 at approximately 1:40 a.m., Dyersburg Police and Fire departments responded to a house fire at 1825 Wheeler Street.

When they got there, the house was fully engulfed and small explosions from ammunition were going off inside the house.

The fire was extinguished but not before the house was deemed a total loss.

The residents of the house, along with children, were able to get out by kicking out windows in the bedrooms and neighbors assisting in helping to get the children out.

Due to the suspicious nature of the fire, an arson investigator from Jackson, Tenn. was called to investigate. The investigation determined that the fire was an arson.

Ollie Brown, 18, and Latasha Farrell, 21, were charged with aggravated arson.

The two were arraigned in Dyersburg City Court on Friday, July 22. Brown was given a $125,000 bond and reset for Tuesday, July 26, 2016 at 4 p.m. and Farrell was given a $250,000 bond and reset for August 1 at 4 p.m.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.