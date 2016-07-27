Young boy killed in UTV accident in Weakley County

A 9-year-old boy has been killed in a utility vehicle accident in Weakley County, Tennessee.

It happened on Tuesday around 5:00 p.m.

According to the Weakley County Sheriff's Department, Aiden Ray Williams was driving a Landmaster Side by Side UTV when it turned over and Aiden became pinned underneath it.

The incident happened in a field behind 1020 Pikeview Street in Dresden.

