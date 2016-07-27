Troopers: speed played a role in St. Francois County, Mo. crash

An Ironton woman was seriously injured in a crash Wednesday evening in St. Francois County.

It happened on Highway 221 at 6:50 p.m. about a mile North of Buck Mountain Road.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, 24-year-old Aleisha Fernandez was driving a 2001 Ford Crown Victoria and was traveling too fast for conditions.

The car went off the right side of the road, hit the ground, and flipped.

Fernandez was seriously hurt in the crash and was rushed by ambulance to the Iron County Medical Center.

Troopers report that Fernandez was not wearing a seat belt.

