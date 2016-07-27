Salvation Army seeks help from the community

During the heat of the summer months, the Salvation Army is seeking the help of the Cape Girardeau community to provide fans to those in need.

This summer season with its extreme heat has led to an increase of requests for fans.

So far this year there has been 80 people on the Salvation Army’s list but they have only been able to give 26 fans.

Priority is given to those who are elderly, ill, disabled, and families with infants.

The Salvation Army has been opened as a cooling center during the day (9 a.m. – 4 p.m.).

They have also served many cups of cold water to those who are trying to catch a break from this heat.

New summer fans are now being accepted. Monetary donations to purchase new fans are also needed.

The retail cost of a basic fan is approximately $20.

Fans can be dropped off at The Salvation Army; 701 Good Hope St., Cape Girardeau, MO 63703.

Monetary donations to the Summer Fan Program (please indicate in the memo line) can be mailed to The Salvation Army, PO Box 802, Cape Girardeau, MO 63702.

For more information about The Salvation Army visit www.tsacapegirardeau.org

