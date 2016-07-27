Golf scramble planned to raise money for RLC students

Team RLC MarketPlace placed first in the B Flight last year during the Golf Outing with a score of 60. They are, FROM LEFT, Corey Phillips, Casey Rhine, Nathan Wheeler, Blake McKinney, Dave Stukenburg, and Steve Poffinbarger. (Source: Rend Lake College)

Golfers will soon “swing fore success” at the 36th Annual Rend Lake College Foundation Golf Outing, to raise funds for RLC students.

The scramble will begin with an 11 a.m. lunch on Thursday, Sept. 15 at the Rend Lake Golf Course in Whittington, followed by a noon shotgun start.

Six-person teams will play 18 holes to raise money specifically for the RLC Warrior and Lady Warrior golf teams and RLCF scholarships.

Every year, the event helps the golf teams fund travel expenses, competitions, uniforms, and other team costs.

“I am really looking forward to a great day on the golf course,” RLC Foundation CEO Kay Zibby-Damron said. “We have a dynamic committee that is working hard to ensure our sponsors and golfers have a fantastic experience. We have several sponsorship levels and great promotional opportunities for local businesses. As we continue to weather the state budget issues, the support from the golf tournament will help us ensure our golf teams and our students have the resources they need to be successful.”

The entry fee for the outing is $125 per person, $50 of which is tax deductible. The entry fee covers green fees, riding carts, refreshments on the course, Longest Drive and Closest to the Pin contests for men and women, lunch, prizes and hors d’oeuvres after golf.

The event will be filled on a first-come, first-serve basis, and golfers can register as an individual or as a part of a six-player team.

The deadline to register is Sept. 8.

Individuals and businesses can also participate with a number of sponsorships, including major sponsors, 19th hole sponsors, or a tee sign on a hole. All sponsors will be recognized at the outing.

This year’s event sponsors are the RLC Marketplace and RLC Golf Outlet. For more information, contact Elizabeth Oliver at the RLCF at 618-437-5321, Ext. 1324 or olivere@rlc.edu.

