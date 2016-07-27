July 28 celebrity birthdays

If you're celebrating a birthday today you're sharing it with a couple of actresses who rose to fame in the 1990's.

She's had the role of Rebecca Donaldson on the sitcom Full House. She's currently back in that same role in the Netflix series Fuller House. Lori Loughlin is 52 today.

She starred as Jesse Spano on the TV show Saved by the Bell. Elizabeth Berkley is 44 today.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.



