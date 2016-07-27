Deja Vu! Grab your umbrella because Wednesday is looking a lot like Tuesday. OPEN APP for First Alert Forecast.

It is Wednesday, July 27, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

Second verse, same as the first! Wednesday will look a lot like Tuesday weather-wise. The Heartland will wake up to a quiet, warm morning with patchy, dense fog that could affect your commute. By lunchtime temps will be in the mid-80’s and the chance of scattered thunderstorms goes up, much like yesterday! The biggest threat with these storms will be heavy rain. FIRST ALERT: The weekend continues to look stormy.

Making Headlines:

Possible bomb threat: More authorities are arriving on scene this morning where a standoff continues in Fredericktown, MO. According to police, a man possibly in possession of explosives has barricaded himself inside a home.

Under investigation: Several suspicious fires are under investigation in Herrin, IL. According to the Herrin Police Department, the fires occurred on July 25 in the 1300 block of North 7th Street.

Road rage: Deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department say a rollover crash near the Ledbetter Bridge was caused by road rage. The crash sent a 19-year-old to the hospital, and deputies are still looking for the driver of the other vehicle involved.

Day 3: Hillary Clinton made history on Tuesday as she became the first female presidential nominee of a major political party. Today, viewers should be on the lookout for for President Obama who will take the mic two days after Michelle Obama wowed delegates with her forceful defense of Hillary Clinton.

