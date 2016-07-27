Herrin police investigating string of suspicious fires

Police are looking for the owner of this bike. (Source: Herrin Police Department)

Several suspicious fires are under investigation in Herrin, IL.

According to the Herrin Police Department, the fires occurred on July 25 in the 1300 block of North 7th Street.

Police are also looking for the owner of a black and yellow bicycle as a part of the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Herrin Police Department at 618-942-4132.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.