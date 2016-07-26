Peaceful ending reached in 12-hour standoff in Fredericktown, MO, suspect in custody

Several Fredericktown, Missouri residents were evacuated from their homes where a potential bomb threat was being investigated through Wednesday morning July, 27.

A man was placed in police custody after a 12-hour standoff that started at a home on Lisa Drive around 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

As of 7:40 a.m. police were processing the scene to see if the suspect had any explosives.

The incident started Tuesday evening when a woman made a distress call.

Fredericktown Police Chief Eric Hovis said the female caller reported that her son had broken into her house and her son appeared to be intoxicated.

Her son was claiming that he had made some bombs.

When police got on scene, they could smell something like gasoline and the suspect had barricaded himself inside the home.

At that point, Fredericktown Police evacuated the area as a precaution.

Appears to have turned into a standoff situation. Multiple agencies still on scene. @kfvsnews pic.twitter.com/1UHTdvbf1L — Nick Chabarria (@nickckfvs) July 27, 2016

Relatively quiet on the scene in Fredericktown, MO where 9 hour stand off is underway @kfvsnews pic.twitter.com/R1tTmy7xQ0 — Amanda Hanson (@Ahansonkfvs) July 27, 2016

According Hovis, they evacuated a three-block radius around the home as a precaution.

A shelter was set up at the United Methodist Church on South Main for those who were evacuated.

A member of the county health department said they have been advised of a potential bomb threat.

They say specialists have been called in to investigate the threat.

Southeast Missouri Bomb Squad just arrived on scene. @kfvsnews pic.twitter.com/FFIwQ17kwn — Nick Chabarria (@nickckfvs) July 27, 2016

Hovis said they opened several lines of communication, however, it took several ours to talk the suspect down.

Police said they did not rushing in because their goal is a peaceful outcome.

Hovis said the situation ended successfully. Investigators were able to use thermal imaging technology from the fire department to locate where the man was in the home.

Police entered the home and took the man into custody.

The suspect is described as a man in his 30s and he claims to have mental health problems.

The Madison Medical Center in Fredericktown was also placed on lockdown because of its proximity to the incident location.

The facility went on lockdown around 7 p.m. on Tuesday and the measure was lifted about 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.