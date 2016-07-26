Salvation Army collecting fans to help those in need stay cool

You can help keep others cool by helping the Salvation Army.

They're doing a program called "Help us, help others beat the heat."

The Salvation Army is asking you to donate fans and money to help those in need stay cool.

"Currently we've been able to help around 24 to 25 families with fans, and right now we have a waiting list of over 80," Capt. Ronnie Amick, Corps officer and administrator, said. "Some families have central air, but box fans can be cheaper. Just want to thank the community for helping us help others. Every little bit helps."

If you want to donate a fan or money, the Salvation Army is at the corner of Good Hope and Sprigg Streets in Cape Girardeau.

