Deputies: Rollover crash in McCracken Co. caused by road rage

Deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department say a rollover crash near the Ledbetter Bridge was caused by road rage.

At around 5:33 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26, deputies responded to the single-vehicle crash on the exit road of the old Ledbetter Bridge.

Deputies say the investigation showed that 19-year-old Julian Howard was going eastbound in a 2004 Ford Taurus. Howard and witnesses told deputies they saw a white Camaro going eastbound behind Howard.

Witnesses stated that the Camaro was following closely to Howard. They said it then passed Howard and appeared to "cut him off," causing Howard to over correct and overturn several times.

Deputies say Howard left Clarks River Road, crossed a median and ended on the westbound shoulder of the old exit road.

He was taken by ambulance to an area hospital as a precaution.

Anyone with information on the white Camaro involved is asked to call the McCracken County Sheriff's Department.

