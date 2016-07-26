Motorcycle driver airlifted to hospital after crash at Herrin Walmart

A motorcycle driver was airlifted to the hospital after a crash at the Walmart in Herrin Illinois on Tuesday morning, July 26.

According to Illinois State Police, the preliminary investigation revealed a 2016 Hyundai Sonata driven by 46-year-old Debra Johnson of Herrin, was pulling out of the north Herrin Walmart parking lot entrance onto northbound Illinois Route 148.

As she entered the southbound lanes, police say she pulled into the path of a Harley Davidson Sportster going southbound.

Police say the motorcycle hit the left front corner of the Hyundai, ejecting the rider.

The driver was immediately airlifted from the scene before troopers arrived.

Police say the driver was not wearing a helmet.

According to police, Illinois Route 148 was closed for about 45 minutes to safely land the helicopter.

Johnson was charged with failure to yield turning left.

