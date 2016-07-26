Assault in Parma, MO leads to arrest in Sikeston

An assault in Parma, Missouri led to an arrest in Sikeston on Tuesday, July 26.

According to Parma police officer, Terry Elmore, Derell Waters is accused of beating up a man on Tuesday morning at his home on Donna Street.

Sikeston officers caught up with Waters and the victim's girlfriend around 12:45.

Officer Elmore said the girlfriend gave a statement implicating Waters in the assault and she was let go.

Waters is being held in Charleston, Mo.

