Rescued chicken spends day at Cape Girardeau PD

A chicken spent the day at the Cape Girardeau Police Department after getting rescued from a car's wheelwell.

Patrolman Shaun Alsdorf rescued the long island red hen from being stuck under a car.

He said the driver said she wasn't physically able to get the chicken out because she was nine months pregnant and due in two days.

Alsdorf said if the department doesn't find the chicken's owner soon, he might just have to adopt the chicken he rescued.

He said he already has three hens just like it at home and said the chicken he rescued is pretty tame and nice.

Cape Girardeau has an ordinance against having livestock animals within the city limits.

The department said it will keep the chicken for six days to find the owner and if it doesn't the chicken will be available for adoption.

"She's going to come home with me tonight, and then for the next five more days if nobody claims it then I'll adopt her," Alsdorf said. "And we'll, hopefully, we'll have a name by then, but again if somebody owns it, we really want them to come forward and make sure they get them a good home outside of the city limits and not break any laws."

All of his chickens are named at his house and he said he's leaving the naming to his wife and daughter if he ends up taking the hen home.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.