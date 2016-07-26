Woman accused of kidnapping 2-year-old girl in Stoddard Co.

A two year old from Stoddard County, Missouri is ok after authorities say she was kidnapped and held for nearly 15 hours.

Nichole Ford, 27, of Bernie is facing a kidnapping charge.

According to Prosecutor Russ Oliver, Ford took the child from her mother's house around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 26.

Oliver said the child's mother and Ford used to be in a relationship.

He said Ford allegedly threatened to take the child out of state.

According to Oliver, they were in negotiations with Ford throughout the day for the return of the child, but those efforts were unsuccessful.

Police found the little girl during a traffic stop at around 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Ford is being held without bond.

