2 injured in 4-vehicle crash in Graves Co.

Kentucky State Police responded to a four-vehicle crash on Tuesday morning, July 26.

The crash happened around 8:37 a.m. at KY 408 and US Highway 45 North in Hickory, Kentucky.

According to police, the preliminary investigation showed that Michelle L. Duvall, 37, of Murray, was driving a yellow 2016 Jeep Renegade and was stopped at a traffic light northbound on US Highway 45N in the left lane.

Police say Richard A. Jones, 62, of Mayfield, was driving a white 1996 Jeep Cherokee and was stopped at a traffic light northbound on US Highway 45N in the right lane.

They say Ada L. Richardson, 72, of Mayfield, was driving a maroon 2015 Ford Fusion and was stopped at the traffic light in the left-hand turn lane from US Highway 45N to KY 408.

James H. Luker, 78, of Fulton was driving a white 2010 Ford F150 northbound on US 45N and approaching traffic stopped at the stop light when police say for an unknown reason, Luker failed to stop at the light and rear ended the three vehicles that were stopped at the light.

Duvall was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Richardson was taken to another hospital and then transferred to a Paducah hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say Jones and Luker were not injured in the crash.

