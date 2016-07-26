3 injured after multiple crashes on I-55 north of Benton, MO

Interstate 55 has reopened after several crashes had it shut down just north of Benton, Missouri on Tuesday.

According to Sergeant Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a tractor trailer jackknifed at mile marker 82.6 around 2:45 p.m.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol traffic report, Shawn L. Kidwell, 49, of Caruthersville, was driving a 2003 Freightliner tractor trailer southbound on I-55 at the 82.6 mile marker when it jackknifed and hit a 1999 Lincoln Towncar driven by 36-year-old Desmone Winston of Sikeston.

Winston was taken to a Cape Girardeau hospital by ambulance with moderate injuries.

The highway patrol reports a second crash happened about a half hour later at the 82.4 mile marker on southbound I-55.

Troopers say the crash happened as an SUV driven by Hector Hernandez, 30, of Sikeston changed lanes. Hernandez was hit in the rear by a Freightliner driven by Lekendra Gray of Proctor, Ark.

Hernandez was taken to the hospital by ambulance for treatment of minor injuries.

Then, just minutes later, another crash happened at the 83 mile marker on southbound I-55.

According to the traffic report, Marty E. Jackson, 59, of New Madrid, was driving a 2000 Toyota Tacoma when he hit a 2016 GMC pickup driven by 32-year-old Matthew Christian of Dexter.

Troopers say the impact forced the GMC to hit the median cable barrier, damaging three posts and 30 feet of cable.

Jackson's passenger, a 59-year-old New Madrid man, was taken to a Cape Girardeau hospital by ambulance with minor injuries.

Investigators said this was weather related.

