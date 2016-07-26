Heartland law enforcement show support for 'Flat Caleb' - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland law enforcement show support for 'Flat Caleb'

Written by Jasmine Dell, Reporter
A nine-year-old boy with autism from Ozark, Missouri wanted one wish for his birthday, to visit as many police stations as he can.

His mom said since it's physically impossible to go to all the police stations, she sent "Flat Caleb" to go on adventures with different police stations.

She hoped by sending "Flat Caleb," police will be able to share their stories of their time together and teach her son about what they do everyday.

The photos will be made into a book for Caleb and all of his adventures.

Even though Caleb doesn't live in southeast Missouri, law enforcement in this part of the state sent in pictures of their time together.

On Tuesday, July 26, the Jackson Police Department took "Flat Caleb" along on the job to make a warrant arrest and spark test a taser.

"It's a little kid, his dream was to hang out with police officers," Corporal Neil Reitenbach said. "Why not give the kid his dream... so we're are going to do what we can to make them happy."

"It's just a little bitty thing we can do for Caleb, I mean the guy's got a great big heart, he just wants to be a part of it," Patrolman for the Cape Girardeau Police Department Shaun Alsdorf said. "If we can't do that, I mean that's part of our job on a daily basis, we all give our heart into this job." 

Below are some social media posts local law enforcement officers have posted with 'Flat Caleb.'

