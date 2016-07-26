Crash in Jackson Co. sends 3 to the hospital

A crash on Highway 149 in rural Murphysboro closed the highway for about an hour.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Department, the crash happened just after 7:30 a.m. near Sadies Lane.

Deputies said a car driven by Andrea Matarazzo, 62, was driving east on Highway 149 and had stopped to make a left hand turn.

That car was hit from behind by a car driven by 19-year-old Kelsey Colon. She told officers that she did not see the car.

The force of that crash caused Matarazzo into the west bound lane where she collided with an oncoming car.

The drivers of all three vehicles were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

Matarazzo was issued a traffic citation for no proof of insurance.

Colon was issued a ticket for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

Highway 149 is back open.

