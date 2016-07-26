'Race of the Century' making a stop in Cape Girardeau

Vintage motorcycles will make a stop in Cape Girardeau in September as part of the "Race of the Century."

Around 100 motorcycles manufactured before 1917 are expected to attend.

The bikes will kick off a 3,400-mile journey in Atlantic City to San Diego and stop for the night in Cape Girardeau on September 14.

Vintage cars, food and music will be at the welcome party.

