This week in music: 2007

Let's travel back in time and check out the music scene from this week 9 years ago.

This is the Billboard Hot 100 for the final week of July, 2007.

At number five was Timbaland featuring Keri Hilson with The Way I Are. The song never reached the top spot on the Hot 100 but it was an international number one topping the music charts in Britain, Australia, Canada and Denmark.

The Shop Boyz were at number four with Party Like a Rockstar. You may remember that song making references to rock icons: Bruce Springsteen, Red Hot Chili Peppers and KISS.

At number three was Big Girls Don't Cry. It's Fergie's biggest selling solo hit and spent 50 weeks in the Hot 100.

The number two spot went to Rihanna and Jay-Z with Umbrella. The song was originally written for Britney Spears but it was rejected by her record label.

And in the top spot was He There Delilah by Plain White T's. It was the group's first and so far only number one hit.

