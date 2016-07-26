July 27 celebrity birthdays

Celebrating a birthday today? You're in good company when it comes to sports figures.

He was the PGA Rookie of the Year in 2013. Just last year he won the Masters Championship and the U.S. Open. Jordan Spieth is 23 today.

In college he was a star pitcher for the Missouri Tigers. In the big leagues, he won the AL Cy Young Award with the Tigers two years ago. These days he pitches for the Nationals. Matt Scherzer is 32 today.

He's a championship wrestler in the WWE. who's married to the daughter of WWE founder Vince McMahon. Hunter Hearst Helmsley or better known as Triple-H is 47 today.

He's a comedian who worked with Jeff Foxworthy, Bill White and Larry the Cable Guy on the Blue Collar Comedy Tours . You know him by his catch phrase: "Here's Your Sign." Bill Engvall is 59 today.

She's a singer whose hits include one of the most talked about songs of the 1960's. Lot's of questions about "Ode to Billie Joe" which topped the music charts in 1967. Bobby Gentry is 72 today.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.