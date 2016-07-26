FIRST ALERT: Stormy Tuesday afternoon possible. First Alert Weather Team tracking when and where

It is Tuesday, July 26, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

The Heartland will wake up to a warm and quiet Tuesday, but many of us will likely have to deal with a patch of fog or two on our morning commute. The quiet won’t last, though. Brian is tracking a higher chance of thunderstorms for this afternoon. Temps out the door will be in the low to mid-70s. By lunchtime expect partly cloudy skies and temps in the mid-80s, FIRST ALERT: the rest of the week on into the weekend also looks stormy.

Making Headlines:

Heat concerns: A 23-year-old landscaper died after overheating while on the job in Poplar Bluff. Tyler Halsey was tree trimming when he was hospitalized with a core temperature of more than 108 degrees.

Hostage situation: Two attackers seized hostages Tuesday in a church near the Normandy city of Rouen, killing one hostage by slitting his throat before being shot and killed by police. Another person inside the church was seriously injured and is hovering between life and death

Official nomination: On Tuesday night, Hillary Clinton is to become the first woman presidential nominee of a major party. The result is foreordained, but the roll call of the states will nonetheless be an emotional coda for Bernie Sanders supporters whose passion and energy took the Vermont senator from fringe candidate to serious contender.

Planned out: A young Japanese man went on a stabbing rampage at a facility for the mentally disabled where he had been fired, officials said, killing 19 people months after he gave a letter to Parliament outlining the bloody plan and saying all disabled people should be put to death.

Show will go on: The Homecomers celebration in Jackson will go on as planned starting today despite construction on the roundabout near the courthouse. Officials say the only difference you should see will be parking.

