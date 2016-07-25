Jess and Mary Bolen look back before their final Capahas home ga - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Jess and Mary Bolen look back before their final Capahas home game

Written by Nick Chabarria, Reporter
(Source: KFVS 12) (Source: KFVS 12)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Tuesday night, July 26 will mark the end of an era for the Burger King Capahas as long-time manager Jess Bolen will coach his final game at home.

Bolen announced earlier this year he would retire from the Capahas at the end of the 2016 season.

That ends a more than 50-year stint Bolen and his wife, Mary, managed Cape Girardeau’s amateur baseball team.

"It's been a long time and man I've seen a lot of good ball players," Bolen said.

Since 1959, Jess Bolen has been part of the organization.

First as a player then, since 1967, he's been in the dugout as a manager.

Bolen has a lifetime record of 1,514 wins and just 409 losses and he's had plenty of help along the way from his wife.

"She loves it as much as I do and has as much to do with it as I have," Bolen said.

The two have been married for as long as Bolen has been managing: 50 years.

Mary took responsibility for anything from scheduling games, to coordinating travel, to fundraising in the offseason.

However, she said it’s the people she met over the years that made her time with the Capahas so special.

"The guys, the people, the fans on the hill, that's what a person is going to miss," Mary said.

But you can bet. Jess and Mary won't be far when the Capahas play at home.

"I can't imagine a game going on and not being out there," she said.

If you ask them if all the work over the decades was worth it, they'd tell you it was no work at all.

"You love it so much and you get way more out of it than what you put into it," Jess said.

The Bolen’s son, Tom, is set to take the team over next season.

The Capahas’ final home is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Capaha Field. There will be a ceremony honoring the Bolen’s prior to the first pitch.

