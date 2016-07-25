1 arrested, 1 wanted on prescription forgery charges in Paducah, KY

A Metropolis, Illinois woman was arrested and a Paducah, Kentucky woman is wanted on prescription forgery charges.

Lisa Johnston, 37, was charged with 14 counts of forgery of a prescription.

Andrea Hinson, 36, was charged with three counts of attempting to or obtaining a controlled substance by forgery or fraud.

According to Paducah police, a prescription drug investigator was contacted on July 18 by an area pharmacist who said he had received a suspicious prescription.

The pharmacist told police he called the prescribing physician's office and learned the prescription was a forgery. Police say the pharmacist also determined that two previous prescriptions filled by the same person, Andrea Hinson, were also forgeries.

Police talked to employees at the physician's office and determined the prescriptions were likely written by Lisa Johnston, an employee.

When Johnston was interviewed, she allegedly admitted to forging three prescriptions for Oxycodone, for Hinson.

Johnston allegedly said she wrote three prescriptions in a relative's name and had them filled at a different local pharmacy for her own use.

Police say they found those three prescriptions, along with two more written in the relative's name, plus six more prescriptions Johnston allegedly wrote to herself for Phenteramine.

After a warrant was issued for her arrest, Johnston turned herself in on Monday afternoon, July 25. She was booked into the McCracken Regional Jail.

Arrest warrants were also issued, charging Hinson with three counts of attempting to or obtaining a controlled substance by forgery or fraud. Police say she has not been arrested.

Anyone with information on Hinson's whereabouts is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550 or Crime Stoppers at 443-TELL.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.