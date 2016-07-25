TN woman dies after crash on SB I-57 in Franklin Co., IL

A Tennessee woman died after a crash on southbound Interstate 57 in Franklin County, Illinois on Monday, July 25.

According to Illinois State Police, the preliminary investigation indicated the 2001 Toyota Sequoia was going southbound on I-57 near mile post 67.

For an unknown reason, police say the 57-year-old woman driving lost control of the vehicle and began sliding.

They say the Toyota entered the median, proceeded partially into the northbound lanes and come back into the median where it came to a rest partially in the southbound inside shoulder.

Police say the woman was partially ejected from the vehicle.

She was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

According to police, the southbound lanes of I-57 were closed for a brief period of extrication. They say one lane was open until about 1:10 p.m. when all lanes were reopened.

