Roundabout on Independence St. in Cape Girardeau expected to open Friday

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Construction on the City of Cape Girardeau's fourth roundabout is expected to wrap up Friday, December 2.

The roundabout is located at the intersection of Independence St., East Rodney Dr. and Gordonville Rd.

The city of Cape Girardeau says the new roundabout will open by the end of business on Friday.

It was scheduled to be completed by early December, meaning crews met their construction goals.

The intersection was closed on Wednesday, October 5 to construct the roundabout.

Until the intersection officially opens, drivers are urged to follow these suggested detours:

  • South Broadview St. for Independence traffic east of the intersection
  • Themis St. for East Rodney traffic west of the intersection
  • Silver Springs for eastbound Independence traffic

The $741,000 roundabout project was partly funded by the Transportation Trust Fund as approved by voters in 2010.

According to the city, the roundabout was chosen as the best option to improve traffic flow in that area.

The city had originally allotted $250,000 for the project through TTF funding; however, state-issued funding made the project possible. Small Urban Surface Transportation Program funding covers 80 percent of the project, and the city funds the rest with the originally allotted TTF funding.

According to the city, the roundabout will be a single lane, similar to the one at the Fountain Street and Morgan Oak Street intersection by the River Campus, and will be approximately the same size, having an outer diameter of 135 feet and an 18-feet wide lane. This roundabout will be significantly larger than the one at Gordonville Road and Silver Springs Road.

It will have a speed limit of 15 miles per hour, and is designed to handle the amount of cars passing through the intersection during peak morning and evening hours, allowing for passage of approximately 1,100 to 1,400 vehicles per hour. It is estimated that the roundabout will see up to 25,000 vehicles per day.

You can click here for more information from the city on the roundabout.

