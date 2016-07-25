Superheroes and princesses to visit Paducah's downtown

Superheroes and princesses will make appearances at the Pretty Super Meet & Greet on Saturday, July 30 in Downtown Paducah.

The event will start at 10 a.m. and finish at 4 p.m.

Some of the characters at the event include Cinderella, Sofia the First, Rapunzel, Black Widow, Spider Man, Iron Man, Captain America, Pocahontas, Batman and Robin, Pinkilicious, Elsa and Anna, Wonder Woman, Supergirl, Darth Vader, Princess Leia, Yoda, Star-Lord, The Thing, and the Flash.

The characters will stroll, sing and sign autographs in the downtown area.

Families can pick up a free autograph book and pen at MAKE(628 Broadway) while supplies last.

Downtown Development Specialist-Main Street Director Melinda Winchester said, “In the monthly meetings that I have with downtown business owners, we discussed finding new and creative ways of bringing families downtown. At the Pretty Super Meet & Greet, families will be able to interact with the costumed superheroes and princesses in addition to visiting our local establishments.”

Several downtown restaurants will serve lunch specials on items that kid’s love.

For more information about the Pretty Super Meet & Greet, contact Melinda Winchester at 270-444-8690 or visit Paducah Main Street’s website.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.