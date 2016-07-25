Organizers: Despite roundabout construction, Homecomers celebration will go on

Organizers in Jackson, Missouri want you to know the annual Homecomers celebration will continue on Tuesday, July 26 despite construction on the roundabout near the courthouse.

The city worked with construction crews to make sure parts of Main Street and Barton Square were back open earlier in July.

Officials say the only difference you should see will be parking.

A lot of people usually park in the lot next to the county administration building, but that lot doesn't exist anymore.

"There's a little bit of concern because we're afraid people will think that because of the roundabout, it's going to be different, but it shouldn't be any different than normal," said Homecomers Committee Chairman Larry Koehler. "It's just that you can't use the Main Street entrance coming in from the east side other than that you can come in the same way you always did, so should be no problem."

Here are a list of roads that will be closed in the uptown Jackson area:

Portions of: Main St., High St., Hope St., Court St. and Barton St.

Roads that will be open until 5 p.m. are Adams St. and Jefferson St.

The 108th Homecomers will kick off on Tuesday in front of the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse and wrap up on Saturday.

As for the roundabout, it will be a few more months before it's finished.

For a list of events happening at the Homecomers Festival, click here.

