Cape Girardeau talks parks and rec improvements

The city of Cape Girardeau is looking at extra money coming in from a 2008 Parks and Recreation/Storm water Tax.

The tax was intended to fund improvements, such as the new playground at Cape Splash.

City leaders say they expect this extra cash to fund other projects that will benefit the community.

"A lot of the projects have been on the book since before the parks and storm water tax," said Julia Thompson, director of Parks and Recreation for Cape Girardeau. The sales tax generated more money than city leaders thought it would. This allows them to look at creating more improvements for the parks department.

"The city of Cape has invested a lot in their parks and the citizens have trusted that in 2008 we were going to put in projects and complete projects that were going to better the community," Thompson said.

That tax money paid for cape splash. Now, Thompson said they want to use some of the extra cash to improve the island in the middle of the lazy river.

"That whole middle section, we call that the island, you can't get over to it," she said. "So we're proposing to build bridges to it make it accessible and there's going to be a pirate ship out there and a place for at least 150-200 people along with a new pavilion."

Other possible projects include a new skate park at arena park, improvement at the Shawnee baseball/softball fields and lights at the Shawnee football field.

"A lot of these projects are very attractive to people who live in surrounding areas and that just helps infuse our community with people coming in and spending money and enjoying Cape Girardeau as a destination location," Thompson said.

