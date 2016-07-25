'Coats for Kids Golf Scramble' raises more than $8,500

The 25th annual Coats for Kids Golf Scramble raised more than $8,500 on Monday, July 25.

The event took place at the Franklin County Country Club and benefits needy children in the 17 most southern counties of Illinois.

All money raised is given to regional schools to help purchase coats for children for the winter.

The annual event was hosted by the Egyptian Building and Construction Trades Council.

EBCTC has raised more than $500,000 for more than 10,000 children over the past 25 years.

