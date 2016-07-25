Cape Girardeau officer helps stranded motorist

Cape Girardeau Officer helps push stranded motorist in the rain (Source: Bethany Byrd)

A viewer caught a Cape Girardeau Police Officer in an act of kindness and wanted to share the pictures.

Bethany Byrd took these pictures on South Kingshighway on Monday afternoon.

Officer Shaun Alsdorf got out of his patrol car and helped push the car while it was raining.

