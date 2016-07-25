Moving to Canada come November? Realtor says he'll help

A realtor in Charleston, South Carolina is taking advantage of the presidential election in hopes of helping people sell their homes.

Jeff Cook said he put the ad on the billboard in hopes of "making you laugh on your drive into work or home."

A picture of the billboard was posted on his real estate's Facebook page and it's already been shared thousands of times.

On his website, Cook said he's had a lot of success with his billboards.

He admits they're big, funny and obnoxious, but Cook said they're memorable and people remember his name.

The people that answer the phones at his office said they have gotten hundreds of calls since the photo of the billboard was posted online.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.