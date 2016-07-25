Poplar Bluff VA medical center to test emergency generator

Contractors with the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center will test the facility's 13.8 kilovolt emergency generator during the week of July 25.

The generator is located at the north end of the medical center campus, near Westwood Blvd. (Highway 67) and Poplar Bluff Realty.

As part of the commissioning process, the contractors will run the generator for about six hours to ensure that it is operating properly.

"We expect the actual date to be Thursday, July 28," Facility Engineer James Todd noted.

He explained that a number of tests will occur prior to actually starting the equipment, and coordination with city and state officials will precede the event.

The progress is not expected to impact Highway 67 or nearby businesses and homes.

Noise levels are expected to be similar to that of any highway.

The generator serves as an emergency power, or backup system, for the entire medical center main campus. In addition, it serves as an emergency power system in the event of a catastrophic event where it can be transported to any location in the U.S. after the President of the United States initiates the National Response Framework.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.