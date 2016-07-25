Theme announced for Cape Girardeau's downtown parade of lights

It's like Christmas in July!

Old Town Cape, Inc. announced the theme for the 2016 Downtown Christmas Parade of Lights on Monday, July 25. It will be "25 Years of Christmas Lights on Parade."

Area businesses and organizations are invited to celebrate the parade's silver anniversary by applying to participate in the parade on Nov. 27 at dusk.

The parade route will begin at Capaha Park and proceed down Broadway to Main, ending at Hutson's Fine Furniture.

Interested entrants can click here for more information and to download a parade entry form. A discounted entry fee is available for applications received on or before October 21.

The 25th Annual Downtown Christmas Parade of Lights is sponsored by Robinson Construction, Drury Southwest Inc. and Rhodes 101 convenience stores.

