Zeigler Fire Dept. extinguished house fire

The Zeigler Fire Department responded to a house fire on Sunday evening, July 23.

According to the fire department, the fire was in the 300 block of Walnut Street.

Firefighters were called out around 8 p.m. after they say the owner returned home from a shopping trip and found extreme heat and smoke in the home.

According to firefighters, due to the smoky conditions, they had to use a thermal imaging camera to find and extinguish a room that was on fire in the back of the home.

The Royalton Fire Department responded with an engine and a chief to provide automatic aid. The West Frankfort Fire Department provided coverage at the Zeigler Fire Station until the local units were finished and could return to the station.

Zeigler and Christopher police provided traffic control for the incident.

Firefighters say the official cause of the fire is still under investigation.

No injuries were reported and one family pet, a cat, was rescued during the incident.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.