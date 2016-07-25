The First General Baptist Church of Cape Girardeau will be hosting a back to school carnival.

It's a free event held on August 6th 2016 from 4:00p.m till 8:00p.m. where kids entering kindergarten through sixth grade can play games for prizes.

Some of the prizes will consist of school supplies that the kids can use for the upcoming school year.

There will also be a bounce house and food and feel free to bring the entire family.

For more information, you can call the church at (573) 334-2234 or emailfgbcape@att.net.

