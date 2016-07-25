Man jailed on drug charges after traffic stop

A man is in jail on drug charges following a traffic stop in Steele.

The suspect is a 32-year-old man whose name is being withheld pending formal charges, said Steele Police Chief Billy Joe Stanfield. The suspect was taken to jail after being stopped on Saturday, July 23.

Stanfield said officers found about 17 grams of purported methamphetamine worth more than $2,000 in the suspect's vehicle. The meth was individually packaged for sale on the streets, Stanfield said.

Stanfield said a set of digital scales were also found.

