Du Quoin State Fair Grandstand Line-up released

Organizers with the Du Quoin State Fair have released the finalized 2016 Grandstand Line-up.

Country music singer Sara Evans and Thompson Square will be the first acts to appear on the stage for this year's fair.

"We have put together a line-up that will appeal to a wide audience of music lovers in southern Illinois," said State Fair Manager Kevin Gordon.

Tickets to see Sara Evans with Thompson square go on sale on Wed., July 27 at 9 a.m.

Here's a list of the performers and dates:

Saturday, Aug. 27 : Sara Evans/Thompson Square

: Sara Evans/Thompson Square Sunday, Aug. 28 : Skillet

: Skillet Monday, Aug. 29 : Cinderella's Tom Keifer & Sebastian Bach

: Cinderella's Tom Keifer & Sebastian Bach Tuesday, Aug. 30 : Kellie Pickler/Amelia Eisenhauer

: Kellie Pickler/Amelia Eisenhauer Wednesday, Aug. 31 : Herman's Hermits starring Peter Noone

: Herman's Hermits starring Peter Noone Thursday, Sept. 1 : Aaron Lewis/Pat Green

: Aaron Lewis/Pat Green Friday, Sept. 2 : Jamey Johnson with Adam Wakefield

: Jamey Johnson with Adam Wakefield Saturday, Sept. 3 : USAC Silver Crown Series

: USAC Silver Crown Series Sunday, Sept. 4 : ARCA Racing Series

: ARCA Racing Series Monday, Sept. 5: Sugar Ray/Everclear/Lit/Sponge

You can find more information online or you can call the fairgrounds box office at 618-542-1535.

