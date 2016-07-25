Hundreds gather for the old Eggners Fairy Bridge demolition

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to halt traffic on the New US 68/KY 80 Eggners Ferry Bridge on the morning of Monday, July 25.

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to halt traffic on the New US 68/KY 80 Eggners Ferry Bridge on the morning of Monday, July 25.

Hundreds of people gathered at the Kentucky Lake Resort Park to witness the old Eggners Fairy Bridge demolition.

"I’m happy as can be,” Cadiz, Kentucky resident Linda Walker said with a smile on her face. “I’m excited!”

And decades of memories on the old Eggner's Ferry bridge.

"I came across this bridge as a little baby and stayed right here at KenLake State park with my family," Marshall County, Kentucky resident Vivian Collins said.

“Hundreds of times, we’ve been over this bridge,” Ted Thiede from Murray, Kentucky said. “And I’m sure the combined people here have been over the bridge hundreds of thousands of times so it’s a pretty big site, big thing for a lot of people.”

And now, the 83 year old bridge is coming down...making way for the new.

"You know this old bridge has served us well for 80 something years so kind of hate to see it go but it’s served its useful purpose and it’s time for it to go,” Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District One Public Information Officer, Keith Todd said.

“Once in a lifetime, I’ve never seen an implosion, and I go across this bridge and I’m like let’s go see this puppy come down,” Walker said with excitement.

With hours of people waiting and the horn finally sounding, it was time.

Traffic on The new bridge, which is 50 feet away from the old one, was halted from 6:15 a.m. to 7:35 a.m.

Spectators say although the explosion was just seconds, it was worth the wait.

"Oh man! It was quick! It was faster than the Kentucky Derby but the big boom and the pictures and the smoke and everything,” Walker said. “And now this one bridge, how cool is that?

Crews have been pulling steel from the water since the demolition finished.

Officials say they’re expected to finish that up by Tuesday morning.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.