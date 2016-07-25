High speed chase lands Cambria man behind bars

A Cambria man is behind bars on several charges including Driving Under the Influence after leading police on a high speed chase.

According to Energy Police Chief Shawn Ladd, an officer tried to stop a motorcycle speeding through a construction zone on Route 13 around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

The driver, Charles Parks, 32, accelerated to speeds of more than 100 miles per hour on west bound Route 13, according to Ladd.

Parks reportedly turned onto Greenbriar Road where he later lost control and crashed.

He was not hurt.

Parks was arrested on charges of Driving Under the Influence, Reckless Driving, Illegal Transportation of Alcohol, and Speeding: 76/55, 115/45, and 95/30.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.