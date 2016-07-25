Hamilton Co., IL courthouse closed Monday

The Hamilton County Courthouse will be closed on Monday, July 25.

According to Sheriff Robert Crow, part of the second floor ceiling has fallen.

Right now, crews are working to access the damage and to get the mess cleaned up.

If you have business with county offices over the next couple of days, you are asked to call the office or check the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Facebook page before going to the courthouse.

