Investigators: Self-defense may have played role in deadly Charleston, MO shooting

A homicide investigation is underway in Charleston, Missouri.

According to the Charleston Department of Public Safety Director Robert Hearnes, officers were called to the 300 block of Naomi Street on Saturday morning for a report of a man shot.

Hearnes said Christopher Flannigan, 28, of Charleston died at the scene.

One person was taken into custody at the scene, no charges have been filed.

Investigators determined the evidence is consistent with self-defense.

Hearnes confirmed it was a domestic-related incident.

The Mississippi County Prosecuting Attorney Darren Cann confirmed the incident occurred in a bedroom inside of the house.

Cann said a man was in a bedroom at the house whenever Flannigan came in with an AR-15 and shot at the man. After that, the man then grabbed a rifle and shot at Flannigan, striking him in the chest area and killing him.

“The evidence suggested that the shooting was self-defense and we went ahead and released the suspect in custody, Hearnes said. "I think we had him in custody for 8 or 9 hours, at this time barring any new evidence, I don’t think there will be any new charges filed.”

Once investigators finish their investigation, the report will be forwarded to the prosecuting attorney for final review.

“We’re trying to wrap the investigation up, following up other leads and when the report is complete, we’ll forward it to the prosecuting attorney, and the prosecuting attorney will make the ultimate decision whether charges will be followed," Hearnes said.

