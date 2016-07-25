MO Secretary of State to visit Cape Girardeau July 25

The Missouri Secretary of State will make a stop in Cape Girardeau on Monday, July 25.

The visit is a part of Jason Kander's #FixConress bus tour, an 8-day state-wide series of conversations with Missourians.

According to a news release from Kander's campaign office, the goal is to "discuss ways Congress can step up and better serve the American people."

Kander took on the role of Missouri's Secretary of State in January 2013. He is running to represent Missouri in the United States Senate against Roy Blunt, the Republican incumbent.

Kander will be in Cape Girardeau at 2 p.m. at Cup 'n Cork on Spanish Street.

