Teen wounds another teen before killing himself in Missouri - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Teen wounds another teen before killing himself in Missouri

AVA, Mo. (AP) - Police say a teenager has wounded another teen and then killed himself before dawn in a high school parking lot in southwest Missouri.

Ava police Sgt. Tim Stuart says a caller reported around 1:45 a.m. Monday that someone was possibly headed to the Ava High School parking lot with a gun. He says one teen fired three shots at another teen in the parking lot before fatally shooting himself.

Stuart says the wounded teen was taken to a hospital for surgery and is reportedly in stable condition. Stuart says both individuals are male and graduated from the school earlier this year.

