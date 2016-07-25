Teen wounds another teen before killing himself in Missouri

AVA, Mo. (AP) - Police say a teenager has wounded another teen and then killed himself before dawn in a high school parking lot in southwest Missouri.

Ava police Sgt. Tim Stuart says a caller reported around 1:45 a.m. Monday that someone was possibly headed to the Ava High School parking lot with a gun. He says one teen fired three shots at another teen in the parking lot before fatally shooting himself.

Stuart says the wounded teen was taken to a hospital for surgery and is reportedly in stable condition. Stuart says both individuals are male and graduated from the school earlier this year.

Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com

