July 26 celebrity birthdays

Let's send out some birthday wishes to some of our friends in Great Britain.

He's a rock and roll legend. As the front man for The Rolling Stones, you heard him on such classics as "Satisfaction," "Honky Tonk Women," "Paint It Black," "Start Me Up" and many more. He and his band were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1989. Mick Jagger is 73 today.

She's an actress who won a Best Actress Oscar for her role of Elizabeth II in the movie "The Queen." She also starred alongside Bruce Willis and Morgan Freeman in "Red and Red 2." Helen Mirren is 71 today.

She's an actress who had the role of Seline in the "Underworld" movies. She's also starred in "Pearl Harbor," "Van Helsing" and "White Out." Kate Beckinsale is 43 today.

She won an Oscar for Best Actress for her role in "The Blind Side." She's also turned in memorable performances in "Speed," "Miss Congeniality" and "Gravity." Sandra Bullock is 52 today.

He won a Best Actor Oscar for his role as Lester Burnham in "American Beauty." His over movies include "The Usual Suspects," "L.A. Confidential," "Superman Returns" and many other movies. He currently stars on the Netflix series "House of Cards." Kevin Spacey is 57 today.

He's a young actor who stars as Jackson Fuller in the Netflix series "Fuller House." Michael Champion is 14 today.

